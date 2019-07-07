Cleaning Polish pipeline system to take 6-8 months: pipeline operator

KATOWICE, Poland (Reuters) - Cleaning the Polish pipeline and storage system of tainted Russian oil will take six to eight months, the chief executive of the pipeline operator told reporters on Sunday.

Russia halted oil supplies through its Druzhba export pipeline in April after the discovery of excessive levels of organic chloride, which can damage refinery equipment. Supplies of clean oil to Poland partially resumed in June.

“About 1 million tonnes of oil tainted with chloride entered Poland...According to our final assumptions it will take 6 to 8 months to process this tainted oil,” Igor Wasilewski said.

Poland’s minister responsible for energy infrastructure estimated earlier that the process would take five to six months.