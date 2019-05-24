Business News
May 24, 2019 / 12:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

Poland has neutralized over 30% of contaminated oil: operator

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish pipeline operator PERN said on Friday it had neutralized over 30% of the contaminated Russian oil in its pipeline system and that it may take several months to completely clean the network.

Last month’s discovery of an estimated 5 million tonnes of contaminated oil in Russia’s Druzhba pipeline has halted flows to customers in Belarus, Ukraine, Poland, Germany and a number of central European countries.

PERN said that the contaminated oil is being blended with oil delivered by ship or from refineries’ reserves.

Poland receives around 3 million tonnes of oil per month via the Druzhba, according to PERN.

Reporting by Anna Koper; writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Jason Neely

