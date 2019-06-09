Poland's PKN expects clean Russian oil in Plock refinery within days

FILE PHOTO: The logo of PKN Orlen, Poland's top oil refiner, is pictured at petrol station in Warsaw, Poland April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest oil refiner, state-run PKN Orlen, expects clean oil from Russia to reach its refinery in Plock within days, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Polish pipeline operator PERN confirmed that clean oil supplies from Russia had been partially restored on Sunday morning after Russia’s oil export flows to Europe were disrupted in April due to contamination.

PKN Orlen also said that the suspension of Russian oil supplies had no impact on the refinery’s output.