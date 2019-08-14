Cleaning Polish system after Russian dirty oil to take six months

WARSAW (Reuters) - Cleaning the Polish pipeline and storage system after it was contaminated with tainted oil from Russia in April will take at least six months, Poland’s minister responsible for energy infrastructure said on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately the contamination of Polish system with organic chlorides is very serious. Cleaning the system will take us months, at least half a year,” Piotr Naimski told reporters.

Russia halted oil flows along the Druzhba pipeline to Eastern Europe and Germany in April because of contaminated crude, leaving refiners in Europe scrambling to find supplies.

Flows were partly restored in June and Poland has been cleaning the system through mixing the contaminated oil that remained in the system with the clean crude.