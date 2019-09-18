Poland clears tainted oil from pipelines, 450,000 T remains in storage: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Poland’s pipelines have been fully cleared of tainted oil following Russian oil contamination, but there remains around 450,000 tonnes of it in storage reserves, RIA news agency cited Poland’s pipeline operator as saying on Wednesday.

Russia in April briefly halted oil flows in the Druzhba pipeline to eastern Europe and Germany because of contaminated crude. Oil sent to the Baltic port of Ust-Luga was also tainted.