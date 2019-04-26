Poland, Russia, Belarus and Ukraine to talk on polluted Russian oil

WARSAW (Reuters) - Representatives of Poland, Russia, Belarus and Ukraine will meet on Friday in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, to discuss how to solve the problem of polluted Russian oil, Poland’s pipeline operator PERN said on Thursday night.

Poland, Germany and Slovakia suspended imports of Russian oil via a major pipeline, citing poor quality and triggering a rare crisis over supply from the world’s second-largest crude exporter.

The quality problem arose last week when an unknown Russian producer contaminated oil with high levels of organic chloride, which is used to boost oil output but must be separated before shipment as it can destroy refining equipment.

The suspension cuts off a major supply route for Polish refineries owned by Poland’s PKN Orlen and Grupa Lotos, as well as plants in Germany owned by Total, Shell, Eni and Rosneft.