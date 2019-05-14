Poland says clearing pipes of polluted oil to last

KATOWICE, Poland (Reuters) - Restoring supplies of Russian oil to Poland will be possible “relatively quickly”, but cleaning pipelines from polluted oil will last much longer, Poland’s minister responsible for energy infrastructure Piotr Naimski said on Tuesday.
Naimski also told reporters at a conference in Katowice that the moment when supplies will be restored depends on technical and financial matters, so it is hard to give the exact date.
Talks between refineries and pipeline operators are being held on Tuesday in Bratislava, he added.
Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Joanna Plucinska