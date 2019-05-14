Poland says clearing pipes of polluted oil to last

FILE PHOTO: An oil storage tank of Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft is pictured at the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, Russia February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Vladimir Soldatkin/File Photo

KATOWICE, Poland (Reuters) - Restoring supplies of Russian oil to Poland will be possible “relatively quickly”, but cleaning pipelines from polluted oil will last much longer, Poland’s minister responsible for energy infrastructure Piotr Naimski said on Tuesday.

Naimski also told reporters at a conference in Katowice that the moment when supplies will be restored depends on technical and financial matters, so it is hard to give the exact date.

Talks between refineries and pipeline operators are being held on Tuesday in Bratislava, he added.