Poland says no threat to oil product supply despite pipeline halt

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland sees no threat to its oil product supplies despite the suspension in April of deliveries of crude via pipeline from Russia due to contamination, the Polish energy ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said this month it had made available 800,000 tonnes of crude from reserves to maintain regular output at Polish refineries.

“The energy ministry has not taken further decisions about releasing mandatory oil reserves. Also, there is no threat to the continuity of oil products supplies to the market,” the ministry’s spokeswoman told Reuters.