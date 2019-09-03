Polish pipelines have 0.5 million tonnes of dirty oil: operator

KRYNICA ZDROJ, Poland (Reuters) - There are 0.5 million tonnes of contaminated oil in Poland’s pipeline system, the deputy head of Polish pipeline operator PERN told journalists at a business forum in southern Poland.

“I think that clearing this oil from the system may take more than 10 months, even a year,” Rafal Miland said.

Russia halted oil flows along the Druzhba pipeline to Eastern Europe and Germany in April because of contaminated crude.