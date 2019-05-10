Russian oil quality in Ust-Luga approaching normal: trade sources

LONDON (Reuters) - Russian oil quality at the Baltic port of Ust-Luga was approaching normal levels on Friday after being contaminated with organic chlorides for more than two weeks, trade sources said on Friday.

Some oil tanks in Ust-Luga have already received normal quality crude with organic chloride content of below 10 parts per million (ppm).

However, the latest tanker that loaded at Ust-Luga on Friday still had an organic chloride content 3.5 times above the norm at 35 ppm.