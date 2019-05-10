Commodities
May 10, 2019 / 2:56 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Russian oil quality in Ust-Luga approaching normal: trade sources

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Russian oil quality at the Baltic port of Ust-Luga was approaching normal levels on Friday after being contaminated with organic chlorides for more than two weeks, trade sources said on Friday.

Some oil tanks in Ust-Luga have already received normal quality crude with organic chloride content of below 10 parts per million (ppm).

However, the latest tanker that loaded at Ust-Luga on Friday still had an organic chloride content 3.5 times above the norm at 35 ppm.

Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below