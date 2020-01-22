Russia's Rosneft steps up environmental monitoring in Samara refineries

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russia's oil company Rosneft is pictured at the Rosneft Vietnam office in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam April 26, 2018. Picture taken April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil major Rosneft said on Wednesday its oil refineries in the Samara region are increasing their level of environmental monitoring.

Kazakhstan on Tuesday reduced oil supplies via the Atasu-Alashankou pipeline to China after tests carried out at the end of the last week showed a high content of organic chloride.

Some oil transit from Kazakhstan to Russia goes via a pipeline which has a connection with the Russian pipeline system in the Samara region.

Rosneft said five stationary environmental posts will monitor the ecological parameters around the Novokuibyshevsky and Kuibyshev refineries around the clock. It did not specify if the move was linked to the Kazakh tests.