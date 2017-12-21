Putin, Saudi king agree to continue cooperation to keep oil prices stable

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation on Thursday during which they agreed to continue close cooperation to ensure stability on global hydrocarbon markets, the Kremlin said in a statement.

During the call, the Saudi leader voiced his concern about a missile attack on Riyadh by a Yemen-based rebel group on Dec. 19. The Kremlin said that Putin had condemned the attack and spoken of the need for a thorough investigation into it.

The two men had also stressed the need for more active efforts to be made to achieve a political settlement in Syria, the Kremlin said.