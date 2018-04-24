FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2018 / 2:59 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Russia's Surgut awards Shell with 1.2 million tonnes of Urals oil in tender: trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Surgutneftegaz has awarded a tender on Monday to sell 1.2 million tonnes of Urals crude oil loading from Baltic ports in July-December to Shell, traders said.

Shell will receive 200,000 tonnes of Urals per month from Primorsk or Ust-Luga.

According to market participants, the premium to the price formula paid by the winner was a touch above $0.30 a barrel, slightly below the price level achieved in the previous tender.

Shell was also the winner of Surgutneftegaz previous tender for Urals loading in January-June.

Reporting by Olga Yagova' editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

