No easy solution to fixing Russian oil flows: sources

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Talks between Russian and European pipeline companies have not produced clear answers on how to fix a massive oil contamination on the Druzhba pipeline to Europe, two sources present at meeting in Bratislava on Tuesday told Reuters.

The sources said talks will continue in Moscow to try to figure out how to get the dirty oil out of the pipelines to resume normal operations.

It was not clear when pumping along the Druzhba pipeline could return to pre-crisis levels, the sources said.