Russia holding off extending profit-based tax to more oilfields until 2024: official

FILE PHOTO: A well head and drilling rig in the Yarakta oilfield, owned by Irkutsk Oil Company (INK), in the Irkutsk region, Russia, March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian government does not plan to extend a profit-based tax to more oilfields until 2024, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Sazanov told accounting firm KPMG on Wednesday.

Currently, the tax is applied to a restricted number of oilfields in Russia, and the Finance Ministry has been sceptical about its impact, fearing it could lead to reduced revenues for the state.

Taxes on the oil industry are mostly based on production - via a mineral extraction tax - and exports. Companies have long lobbied for profit-based taxation, saying it will spur production and better reflect exploration costs and risks.

“We are ready to discuss switching some fields to the profit-based tax from 2024, when, I hope, the OPEC+ deal expires and there won’t be any restrictions on production, so that Russia’s resource potential can be used in full,” Sazanov told KPMG.

The OPEC+ accord to curb oil output expires in April 2022.

The government has been increasing oil producers’ tax burden. This year, a tax hike is expected to result in the industry paying an additional 227 billion roubles ($3 billion), 361 billion roubles in 2022 and 242 billion roubles in 2023.

($1 = 73.9100 roubles)