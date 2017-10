MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian government has approved a plan to hike excise tax on fuel by 0.5 rubles ($0.0087) per liter on both Jan. 1 and July 1, 2018, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov attends the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) in Moscow, Russia March 16, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

He said the tax increase would bring in an additional 40 billion rubles to the state budget next year.