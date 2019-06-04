Total declares force majeure on jet fuel at Germany's Leuna refinery

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French oil giant Total is seen on a flag at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France. May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s Total on Tuesday declared force majeure on the production of jet fuel at its Leuna refinery in Germany following the supply of contaminated crude from Russia.

“We have declared Force Majeure on the jet fuel from the Leuna refinery,” a Total spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said that due to ongoing problems with crude supply through the Druzhba pipeline, the Leuna refinery was still operating at a reduced rate using crude oil from stocks and alternative supply routes via Gdansk port.”

“Total is making its best efforts to limit the effect on the supply of petroleum products to customers and service stations thanks to additional supply channels.”