Transneft, not Russia, should pay dirty oil bill: Siluanov

NUR-SULTAN (Reuters) - Russia should not pay for mistakes by oil pipeline monopoly Transneft from the budget, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Anton Siluanov told Reuters on Wednesday, piling pressure on the state-owned pipeline operator.

Anton Siluanov, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, attends a meeting during a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Mariya Gordeyeva

Transneft, which operates 68,000 km (42,253 miles) of trunk pipelines, is controlled by the state. Its preferred shares are owned by some East Europe-focused funds. (Graphic: Russian oil pipeline map: tmsnrt.rs/2DytnnM)

Its preferred shares were down 0.5% at the opening of trading in Moscow.

Five million tonnes of oil were contaminated last month with organic chloride and some of the dirty crude is still stuck in pipelines in Belarus and eastern Europe.

The crisis, the largest for the pipeline, built in 1960s, led to some refinery outages, including the stoppage of Total’s Leuna refinery in Germany for technical checks.

It also resulted in Russia’s oil production falling to an 11-month low.

“In my opinion it would be wrong, it would be compensation from the budget for the company which did not meet its contract obligations...” Siluanov said on the sidelines of a conference in Kazakhstan.

He said that Russia and Belarus would likely settle the issue of compensation for the contaminated oil supplies, while declining to say how large compensation could be.

This month, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said the cost of damages from contaminated oil received via Russia’s Druzhba oil pipeline was “enormous” and that Belarus expects compensation.

He said costs could run into the hundreds of millions of dollars and that he hopes Russia will not dispute the costs.

On Friday, Russia and Belarus signed a protocol agreeing to clean the pipelines by pumping the oil back to Russia but the protocol gave no specific volume to be pumped.

Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin told reporters that Transneft had the resources to deal with the issue.