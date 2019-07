FILE PHOTO: A sign of the Gomel Transneft oil pumping station, which moves crude through the Druzhba pipeline westwards to Europe, is pictured near the village of Zashchebie, some 280 km (175 miles) south of Minsk, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) said on Monday it had fully resumed oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline following a major oil contamination episode earlier this year, RIA news agency reported.

Flows through the Druzhba pipeline were suspended in late April due to contaminated crude, sending shockwaves through global oil markets.