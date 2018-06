MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) said in a statement on Friday its first-quarter net profit was down 41 percent to 46.99 billion rubles ($754.97 million), compared to 79.51 billion rubles during the same period the previous year.

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by David Evans