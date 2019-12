FILE PHOTO: An oil storage tank of Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft is pictured at the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, Russia February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Vladimir Soldatkin/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s oil pipeline monopoly Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) said on Thursday its new 10-year oil transit deal with Ukrainian pipeline operator Ukrtransnafta was worth around 106.7 billion roubles ($1.67 billion).

The two companies signed the contract for transit from Jan. 1, 2020 until Jan. 1, 2030, which extends a previous deal, in Zagreb on Tuesday.