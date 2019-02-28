April-loading Russian ESPO crude premiums fall to lowest in three months

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Russia’s Surgutneftegaz has sold April-loading ESPO crude oil cargoes at the lowest premiums in three months on a strong Dubai benchmark and lukewarm demand from China, trade sources said on Thursday.

An oil platform operated by Lukoil company is seen at the Korchagina oil field in Caspian Sea, Russia October 17, 2018. Picture taken October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The producer sold six cargoes at premiums of about $2.20 to $2.40 a barrel above Dubai quotes, they said, the lowest premiums seen for the grade since January-loading cargoes.

The cargoes will load on April 6-10, 9-13, 13-17, 16-20, 21-25 and 25-29. Buyers include Unipec, ChemChina, Vitol and CNOOC, the sources said.

ESPO’s premiums fell after Middle East oil benchmark Dubai rose above dated Brent and made the Russian grade more expensive than supplies from Europe and Latin America, the sources said.

“There are too many cargoes and demand is so-so,” one of the sources said.

Separately, Rosneft late on Wednesday re-issued a tender to sell an ESPO cargo loading on April 1-6, the sources said.

Rosneft is “asking people to improve their bids or put in a new bid for this particular cargo,” one of the sources said.

The new tender will close on Feb. 28 with bids valid until March 6.

Rosneft may have awarded two cargoes loading on April 11-16 and 21-26 to its term lifter ChemChina in its first tender, the sources said.

Companies do not typically comment on such commercial matters. All sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with media.