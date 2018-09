MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that OPEC and non-OPEC countries were able to reach 100 percent compliance with the global deal to curb oil output.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak addresses the media after the talks with U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry in Moscow, Russia September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

Novak said that oil prices of between $70 and $80 were balanced, and that OPEC and non-OPEC countries had the ability to increase output in the event of an oil deficit on the market.