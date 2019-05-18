Russia to release first data on losses linked to contaminated oil on May 20: RIA

FILE PHOTO: An oil storage tank of Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft is pictured at the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, Russia February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Vladimir Soldatkin/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A joint commission of Russian and Belarusian representatives will give the first numbers concerning losses incurred from contaminated oil on May 20, RIA news agency cited Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak as saying on Saturday.

It not yet clear what specifically the data will focus on.

Russia’s oil export flows have been disrupted since April when high levels of organic chloride were found in crude pumped via the Druzhba pipeline to the Baltic port of Ust-Luga and other European countries.