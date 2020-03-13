Russia's top crude grade for China rebounds as Saudi drives up freight, sources say

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asia’s spot premiums for Russian ESPO Blend crude have rebounded from near record lows after surging supertanker rates made short-haul shipments more attractive to Chinese buyers, three sources told Reuters on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: An employee holds a sample of crude oil at the Yarakta oilfield, owned by Irkutsk Oil Co, in the Irkutsk region, Russia on March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko//File Photo

Paramount Energy SA has sold at least two May-loading ESPO Blend crude cargoes at premiums of $2-$3 a barrel to Dubai quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, compared to premiums as low as 25-cents earlier this week, Reuters sources said.

Paramount Energy declined to comment.

The deals cannot be independently verified as companies do not typically comment on such commercial matters.

The cost of freight has become a critical factor for oil buyers this week after a breakdown in a supply-cut deal between Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, including Russia, unleashed a wave of aggressive oil sales by oil exporters this week.

ESPO Blend crude oil exports from Kozmino are expected to rise to 3.1 million tonnes in May from 3 million tonnes in April loading plan, two industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

Higher exports are expected to be driven by Russia’s plan to hike oil production after the OPEC+ deal fell apart.

Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday Russia can increase its oil production by 200,000 barrels per day in April.

ESPO Blend loading plan for May to be released only around March 25, traders said. Most of May volumes of ESPO Blend are yet to be sold.

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday it would launch a program to boost production capacity for the first time in more than a decade, signaling to Russia and other rivals it was ready for a long battle over production levels and market share.

The ESPO crude cargoes will be shipped out of the Kozmino port in Russia’s Far East, which is around 1,000km from Qingdao port in China’s Shandong province, home to many independent refineries, also known as teapots.

The resulting surge in cut-priced crude sparked a spike in the cost of space on tankers, which has jumped by over 400% from a week ago on the Middle East to China route.

(Graphic: VLCC rates from Middle East to China - here)

Saudi’s national shipping firm, Bahri, provisionally chartered up to 19 supertankers this week to ship bargained crude to the world, sending freight rates for the Middle East to China route to around $180,000 per day on the roughly 20-day trip.

“Freight costs have really spiked this week with VLCC rates more than doubled. Long-haul cargoes are less competitive now, giving additional value to short-haul cargoes,” said a trader of Russian crude.

Asian buyers are now factored in a shipping cost of $4-$5 per barrel of Middle East crude, while in comparison, Russian ESPO crude, which takes only 4-5 days to travel from Far East Kozmino port to Qingdao port, has a delivery cost of $1-$1.5 per barrel, traders said.

“Freight has surged so much that short-haul cargoes look cheap now. So its (ESPO’s) FOB prices are coming back,” said one of the sources.

Spot premiums for Russia’s ESPO Blend crude have dropped this year as demand from top buyer China was hit by the coronavirus epidemic.

(Graphic: ESPO crude oil premiums rebound from 10-year lows - here)