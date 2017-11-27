FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia will defend athletes after Olympic medals lost over doping: Kremlin
Sections
Featured
Honduran president declares election win, rival claims lead
honduras
Honduran president declares election win, rival claims lead
Consensus grows for German grand coalition
Germany
Consensus grows for German grand coalition
Egypt attack to spur on Saudi-backed alliance: crown prince
Mosque Attack
Egypt attack to spur on Saudi-backed alliance: crown prince
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 27, 2017 / 9:55 AM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Russia will defend athletes after Olympic medals lost over doping: Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Russia would take measures to defend the interests of the athletes who were disqualified and stripped of medals from the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics for doping.

FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Ben van Beurden, CEO of Royal Dutch Shell, in Moscow, Russia June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

“The main thing is to persistently and energetically take all possible measures to protect our legitimate interests and the legitimate interests of our athletes together with international sports organizations,” Peskov told reporters at a conference call.

This month 14 Russian athletes were banned from the Olympics for life as the result of an investigation by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) into allegations of widespread doping among Russian competitors and sample tampering by laboratory and security officials at the Sochi Games. [nL8N1NU3HZ]

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova and Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.