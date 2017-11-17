FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says humiliating to go to Olympics without flag: RIA
#Sports News
November 17, 2017 / 1:51 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia says humiliating to go to Olympics without flag: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s deputy prime minister Vitaly Mutko said that it would be unacceptable and humiliating for Russia to take part in the Winter Olympics in South Korea without the national flag and anthem, RIA news agency reported on Friday.

Russian athletes carry their national flag into the stadium during the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

The International Olympic Committee is set to decide on Russia’s participation in the Winter games at its executive board meeting on Dec. 5-7.

Russian athletes may be only allowed to compete as neutrals at the Olympics due to doping allegations.

Mutko said that Russia is ready to cooperate with the World Anti-Doping Agency, but the other side should show willing too.

Reporting by Christian Lowe; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Christian Lowe and Robin Pomeroy

