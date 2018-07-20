Putin says Russia could bid to host future summer Olympics games: agencies

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia could stake a claim to host future summer Olympics games, but had not yet lodged a formal bid to do so, Russian news agencies reported.

FILE PHOTO: Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Russian ambassadors and representatives to international organisations in Moscow, Russia, July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Russia hosted the winter Olympics in the Black Sea resort of Sochi in 2014 and has just finished hosting the FIFA soccer World Cup.

The International Olympic Committee has already chosen the hosts for the next three summer Olympics up to 2028.