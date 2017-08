Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, Kuwaiti Oil Minister Essam al-Marzouq and OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo attend a meeting of the 4th OPEC-Non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee in St. Petersburg, Russia July 24, 2017.

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday a OPEC/non-OPEC committee had recommended extending oil production cuts beyond Q1 2018 if needed.

He also said the committee had reached a deal with Nigeria to cut output by the same level as other members once it reaches output of 1.8 million barrels per day.