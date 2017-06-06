Russia's Novak to meet Saudi's Falih in Kazakhstan this month

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih shake hands ahead of a meeting in Moscow, Russia, May 31, 2017.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak plans to meet his Saudi counterpart Khalid al-Falih in the Kazakhstan capital of Astana later this month, Novak told reporters on Tuesday.

He also said that the oil deal between OPEC and some non-OPEC nations, including Russia, to restrict production should continue to be implemented despite the recent diplomatic row between some Gulf nations, including Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

"Agreement should continue to be fulfilled, nothing is harming it," Novak said. He added that Russia was not planning to call any extraordinary meeting with OPEC over Qatar.