FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting via a video conference call at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, Russia October 7, 2020. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the OPEC+ group of leading global oil producers is an effective albeit very complex tool for global market stabilisation.

He was speaking online at the Valdai discussion forum.