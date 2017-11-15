FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Rosneft says managing exit from OPEC+ deal is a serious challenge
Sections
Featured
Lead poisoning lurks in New York City
Special Report
Lead poisoning in America
Lead poisoning lurks in New York City
Shortseller Chanos predicts Musk will leave Tesla
Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit
Shortseller Chanos predicts Musk will leave Tesla
Trump's coal push loses power as U.S. goes green
Breakingviews
Trump's coal push loses power as U.S. goes green
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
November 15, 2017 / 7:25 AM / in 2 hours

Russia's Rosneft says managing exit from OPEC+ deal is a serious challenge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Rosneft, the world’s top listed oil company by oil output, sees managing the exit from the global oil production cut deal as a serious challenge, its spokesman Mikhail Leontyev told Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Russian state oil firm Rosneft is seen at its office in Moscow, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak is meeting Russian oil company executives in Moscow on Wednesday ahead of meetings in Vienna at the end of November between OPEC states and non-OPEC oil producers. The meetings in Vienna may decide whether to extend the current deal further.

“Speaking about the company’s concerns, first of all it was about how to prepare for suspending measures to restrict production,” Leontyev said.

“This is a serious question. Sooner or later, of course, these measures will be lifted,” Leontyev said. “Now or later, that’s a separate question. It’s a serious challenge, for which one needs to prepare.”

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.