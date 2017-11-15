Russia's Rosneft says managing exit from OPEC+ deal is a serious challenge

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Rosneft, the world’s top listed oil company by oil output, sees managing the exit from the global oil production cut deal as a serious challenge, its spokesman Mikhail Leontyev told Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Russian state oil firm Rosneft is seen at its office in Moscow, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak is meeting Russian oil company executives in Moscow on Wednesday ahead of meetings in Vienna at the end of November between OPEC states and non-OPEC oil producers. The meetings in Vienna may decide whether to extend the current deal further.

“Speaking about the company’s concerns, first of all it was about how to prepare for suspending measures to restrict production,” Leontyev said.

“This is a serious question. Sooner or later, of course, these measures will be lifted,” Leontyev said. “Now or later, that’s a separate question. It’s a serious challenge, for which one needs to prepare.”