Russian President Vladimir Putin reacts during a session of the VTB Capital Investment Forum "Russia Calling!" in Moscow, Russia November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia is in touch with OPEC and is ready to continue cooperation with it if needed.

Putin, speaking at an economic forum, said Russia would be satisfied with an oil price of $60 per barrel, adding that Russia and OPEC had fulfilled their commitments to the global oil output deal.