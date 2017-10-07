FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian riot police detain opposition protesters in St Petersburg: Reuters witness
Sections
Featured
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
GE vows 'sweeping change' as profit falls
GE vows 'sweeping change' as profit falls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 7, 2017 / 4:24 PM / 13 days ago

Russian riot police detain opposition protesters in St Petersburg: Reuters witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - Russian riot police detained at least 10 opposition protesters on Saturday in central St Petersburg as hundreds of anti-Kremlin activists marched towards the city’s main street, a Reuters witness said.

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Police officers detain supporters of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny during a rally in St. Petersburg, Russia October 7, 2017. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Police across Russia detained more than 100 opposition activists earlier on Saturday for taking part in a wave of protests in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny ahead of a presidential election in March.

The authorities said most of the protests were illegal because they had not been officially approved beforehand.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.