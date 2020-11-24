Russian online retailer Ozon prices IPO at $30 per ADS, above target

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian online retailer Ozon priced its New York initial public offering (IPO) at $30 per American depositary share (ADS), above its target range, raising $990 million, the company said on Tuesday.
Ozon last week said it planned to issue 30 million American depositary shares at between $22.50 and $27.50 each.
Reporting by Olga Popova, Anastasia Teterevleva and Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Katya Golubkova
