Media and Telecoms

Russian online retailer Ozon prices IPO at $30 per ADS, above target

FILE PHOTO: A view shows the pick-up point of the Ozon online retailer in Moscow, Russia March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian online retailer Ozon priced its New York initial public offering (IPO) at $30 per American depositary share (ADS), above its target range, raising $990 million, the company said on Tuesday.

Ozon last week said it planned to issue 30 million American depositary shares at between $22.50 and $27.50 each.

Reporting by Olga Popova, Anastasia Teterevleva and Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Katya Golubkova

