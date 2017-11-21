FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian businessman Kerimov detained by French police in Nice: prosecutor's office
#World News
November 21, 2017 / 5:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russian businessman Kerimov detained by French police in Nice: prosecutor's office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Senior Russian lawmaker and businessman Suleiman Kerimov was arrested by French police at Nice airport on Monday night in connection with a tax evasion case, an official at a French prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday.

“He is being held for questioning in a case related to laundering of tax fraud proceeds,” an official at the prosecutor’s office said.

Kerimov is ranked by Forbes magazine as Russia’s 21st wealthiest businessman, with a net worth of $6.3 billion.

Reporting by Sophie Louet; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
