MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s lower house of parliament passed an amended draft law on the second reading on Wednesday that would raise the retirement age to 65 from 60 for men and to 60 from 55 for women.

An electronic screen shows the results of the voting for the pension reform bill at the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in Moscow Russia September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

The draft legislation has been amended in line with President Vladimir Putin proposals to soften reforms following mass protests across Russia.