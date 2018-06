MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s standards agency said on Tuesday it had been informed about the voluntary recall of 19,696 Peugeot and Citroen cars sold between February 2008 and September 2014.

FILE PHOTO: The brand name of Peugeot, part of French carmaker PSA Group, is seen at a dealership of the brand in Saverne, France, January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/File Photo

It said the reason for the recall was a possible design fault with the front window wiper.