Germany in conversation with IEA over Russia oil contamination: ministry

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s economy ministry on Friday said it is in conversation with the International Energy Agency (IEA) over the contamination affecting the Russian Druzhba crude oil pipeline, but it believed the problems could be solved.

“We are in close conversations with the IEA and the oil industry,” a spokeswoman for the ministry said in a written reply in response to a query by Reuters. “Germany’s supply security is not affected.”

She added the ministry assumes that the problems can be remedied within a short time span.