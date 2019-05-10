Germany not receiving Druzhba oil, but managing: industry

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany is still not receiving crude oil via Russia’s Druzhba pipeline via Poland two and a half weeks after the shipments were halted due to contamination, a spokesman for industry group MWV said on Friday, adding the crisis was still manageable.

The refinery industry represented by the Mineraloelwirtschaftsverband in Berlin was able to keep flows of mineral oil products to consumers intact for the time being, he said.

Tankers were being discharged in the Polish port of Gdansk to ship oil to the Leuna refinery while the German port of Rostock was receiving oil to go to the nearby PCK Schwedt refinery.

Details of the logistics such as volume sizes or an outlook were not available.