World News
May 5, 2019 / 4:10 PM / in 6 minutes

One killed when Russian Aeroflot plane lands with fire on board: agencies

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - One person was killed and at least five were injured when a Russian Aeroflot Sukhoi Superjet plane made an emergency landing in Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport on Sunday due to fire on board, Russian news agencies said.

TASS news agency, citing a source, said at least one person was killed. Agencies reported various figures on the number of injured - from five to more than 10.

RIA agency said that there were 78 passengers on the plane.

Russian state TV showed a plane landing with its tail ablaze.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Frances Kerry

