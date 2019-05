A passenger plane is seen on fire after an emergency landing at the Sheremetyevo Airport outside Moscow, Russia May 5, 2019. The Investigative Committee of Russia/Handout via REUTERS.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian authorities said late on Sunday that 41 people died when a Sukhoi Superjet 100 crash-landed at Moscow Sheremetyevo airport.

“There were 78 people on board, including crew members,” the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement on its website.

“According to updated information, 37 out of them survived.”

Earlier on Sunday, the investigators said 13 people had been killed in the plane crash.