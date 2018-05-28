FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 28, 2018 / 10:13 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Kremlin: permanent U.S. military presence in Poland bad for security

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that gradual NATO military expansion towards its borders did not improve security or stability in Europe as it commented on media reports Poland is seeking to secure a permanent U.S. military presence on its territory.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in St. Petersburg, Russia May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

“When we see the gradual expansion of NATO military structures towards our borders..., this of course in no way creates security and stability on the continent,” Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call on Monday.

Reporting by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

