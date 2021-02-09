Breakingviews - The Exchange: Economic roots of Russia’s protests

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Police cracked down on mass demonstrations in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny after his alleged poisoning and arrest. Exiled economist Sergei Guriev explains how lower real incomes, corruption and YouTube drove people to the streets – and what could happen next.
