World News
November 6, 2019 / 7:54 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Russia's foreign ministry opposes call to ban Deutsche Welle: Ifax

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrives to attend a news conference, a day ahead of the first meeting of the new Syrian Constitutional Committee at the Untied Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday he did not support banning foreign media outlets including Germany’s Deutsche Welle from working in Russia, something that had been proposed by parliament, Interfax news agency reported.

Russia’s parliament accused Deutsche Welle in September of breaking election legislation and asked the foreign ministry to consider revoking the German broadcaster’s right to work in the country.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Heavens

