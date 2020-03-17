Russian politician, writer Limonov dies at the age of 77 - Interfax

FILE PHOTO: Opposition leader Eduard Limonov leaves the Russian Supreme court in Moscow December 27, 2011. Limonov attended the hearings for his appeal against the Central electoral commission's rejection of his application to be a presidential candidate. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Eduard Limonov, a leader of the Other Russia opposition movement, writer, and Soviet dissident, died at the age of 77 in Moscow, Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, citing his political party.

Limonov, a flamboyant character known for his goatee beard, spent part of his life in the United States and in France. His best known book was ‘It’s me, Eddie’, about a Russian immigrant in New York City.

Interfax said the cause of his death was not immediately clear.