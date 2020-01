Mikhail Mishustin, who was nominated by Russian President Vladimir Putin as the candidate for the post of Prime Minister, speaks during a session of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in Moscow, Russia January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian prime minister-designate Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday he will pick his new cabinet soon.

Mishustin won the backing of Russia’s State Duma, the lower house of parliament, on Thursday after being nominated on Wednesday to succeed Dmitry Medvedev by President Vladimir Putin. He now needs only Putin’s formal endorsement to take office.