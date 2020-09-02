World News
September 2, 2020

UK PM Johnson says he will work for justice for Putin critic Navalny

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson demanded Russia explain what happened to Alexei Navalny, a leading critic of President Vladimir Putin said by Germany to have been poisoned with a nerve agent, and pledged to work to ensure justice is done.

“It’s outrageous that a chemical weapon was used,” Johnson said on Twitter. “The Russian government must now explain what happened to Mr Navalny – we will work with international partners to ensure justice is done.”

