MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court sentenced opposition leader Alexei Navalny to another 20 days in jail after he was freed and immediately detained again in the morning, his spokeswoman tweeted late on Monday.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was detained over allegations of staging illegal protests, attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Navalny was charged with breaching legislation on protests.