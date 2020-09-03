Russia has serious questions to answer on Navalny, says Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday Russia had serious questions to answer over Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who Germany says was poisoned with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent.

“What we’re very clear on is that there are serious questions for the Russian government to answer, and it must now explain what happened to Mr Navalny,” a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

Britain has offered assistance to Germany and other international allies on the issue, and foreign minister Dominic Raab will speak with his German counterpart later in the day, the spokesman said.